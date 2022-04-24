CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Most Americans would not say they like their boss very much. But, one here in Central Illinois is going above and beyond to help an employee.

The general manager of the Arby’s on Springfield Avenue is raising money for a dedicated employee.

She said he was in an accident on his way to work and is at Carle recovering from a head injury after having blood clots in his lungs.

She said that she wants to help cover bills.

On the GoFundMe page she created she wrote, “this man is the kindest man shoveling snow in any temp and riding the bike in pouring rain never missing work. I can count on him, now he can count on me and his community.”



If you would like to donate the link is here.

