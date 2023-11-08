DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Bose Corporation is closing its plant in Danville.

Vermilion Advantage said employees were told on Tuesday. They also said 16 people currently work there. There is no word on exactly when the plant will close.

Director Todd Lee said he believes the employees will be okay.

“We do know that many of those employees will be able to find good positions and opportunities with our existing manufacturing base, so I think in the end there will be some positive outcomes.”

He said he believes the closure won’t happen for another year or two.