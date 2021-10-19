‘Books for Prisoners’ event returns

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The return of the “Books for Prisoners” event drew big crowds over the weekend.

People waited in long lines to attend and buy up leftover books at the New Media Center. The proceeds go to help buy books inmates have requested.

This was the first year back after COVID kept the popular event closed last year. “If the goal of incarceration is rehabilitation, denying access to reading materials seems really detrimental to that,” said Volunteer Ben Candee. “So we focus on just providing that reading material when they request it from us. This is, by far, the biggest book sale we’ve had.”

They have so many books in store right now, they are not taking donations at the moment. However, once they do start taking donations again, you can drop off books outside Common Grounds in Lincoln Square Mall and in the English Building at the University of Illinois.