Books about Lincoln donated

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — This donation will bring researchers closer to the great Lincoln biographers than they have ever been before.

Lincoln Land Community College donated a collection of books owned by Benjamin P. Thomas.

Thomas died in the 1950’s and dedicated his career to learning about Lincoln’s life.

The books are not worth much money, but they are invaluable to a historian because of handwritten notes that are in the margins.

“These will give us the opportunity to sit down and have a cup of coffee with professor Thomas and ask, what are the things that you liked about your book on New Salem, what are the things that you are unable to follow up on, what are the things that we can now answer that we have an additonal 80 years of research,” says Ian Hunt, the Aquisitions Chief for Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum.

Hunt said the books will have their own display in the library and a couple of Lincoln researchers have already asked if they can come to see them.