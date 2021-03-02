Booker T. Washington STEM Academy helps pay to get a new home for one of their student’s families

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–Karina and Kamyrah Smith returned home after six weeks of treatment for a brain tumor Kamyrah is battling. When they did, they found their apartment was completely uninhabitable.

Booker T. Washington STEM Academy, Kamyrah’s school, decided to step in and help find them a new home.

Their Assistant Principal, Rebecca Ramey, said the school wanted to use this as a teaching moment. The lesson? Bad things in life happen, and the best way to deal with it is to have compassion and care.

“We saw our family in need and we stepped up and supported someone we care very much about,” Ramey said. “That’s what families do.”

So far, they’ve raised just over $6,000. They’ll be accepting donations until this Friday. If you’d like to donate, click the link here.