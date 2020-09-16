Book drive provides students with free books

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Kids are getting their hands on some free books.

The Booking It Forward Drive gives books to students from pre-k to fifth grade. The idea is to improve their reading skills.

Students from school districts in Champaign, Urbana, and Rantoul will receive the books when families pick up meals from their district.

“Having a book in your hand and being the owner of that book and being able to learn how to read that book is a very powerful thing for a young child. So we are really trying to help those children at home, who are a little bit isolated, a little bit lonely perhaps not connected to their peers or their teachers,” says C-U Schools Foundation Executive Director Kelly Hill.

Book donations will be collected until September 25th. There are five donation sites you can drop off donations. You can buy a book on an Amazon wish list.