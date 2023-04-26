CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that a portion of Bonnie Blair Drive will be closed for four weeks beginning Thursday, April 27.

The closure, between Nancy Beth Drive and Duncan Road, is part of the city’s Infrastructure Maintenance Project. Officials said the closure is expected to last four weeks, weather permitting.

The city advises drivers to use alternate routes to avoid this work. They said the contractor will maintain access to all driveways during the project and will attempt to complete construction activities as soon as possible to minimize any inconvenience to residents in the construction area.

City officials thank everyone for their cooperation and patience during this construction season.