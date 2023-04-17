URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Parts of Boneyard Creek are being rebuilt.

They’re planning to start on the West part of Broadway Ave. City Engineer John Zeman said erosion can damage the creek. He wants to start fixing it before it becomes a problem. Building a stone barrier will not only protects the water, it also ensures city structures and people are safe.

“Managing our stormwater system includes the natural creeks, boneyard creeks, saline,” Zeman said. “And part of having a creek run through an urban setting is we have to keep it under control so we can keep it safe for our businesses and our residents.”

Zeman said the project has a budget of $545,000 and is expected to start in May.