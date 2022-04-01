CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – There are paintings, sculptures, films, music and so much more. It’s the 20th anniversary of the Boneyard Arts Festival.

Hundreds of artists will be featured around dozens of venues. For creators who’ve felt restricted by the pandemic, they’re more than ready to showcase their work again.

“We’ve all been kind-of holding all this stuff back and now it’s like a dam has broken and we’re like, ‘look at all these things we’ve made over the last two years,'” multimedia artist Marc-Anthony Macon said.

He said even though they’ve had small, virtual or outdoor shows – it hasn’t felt the same. Plus, art is for sharing with others.

“Especially when you make artists hide out in lockdown, they can do nothing but make art. So all of us just have a glut of new work that we want to share,” Macon said.

One artist wanted his space to be interactive, and make people reflect. So he tackled an environmental theme – plastic.

“Why not highlight the idea that it’s there at our disposal, first of all. It’s going to last forever. We’re going to be with it forever,” artist Michael Darin said.

Around the room is many forms of plastic. He said you can also see the beauty in it.

“I guarantee if you come in here and you take a look at the plastic things I’ve made… when you go home, go to the store, go buy something – every time you pull off that plastic wrapping, you start to think about it then,” Darin said.

Over the weekend, if you’re walking around places like downtown Champaign, you’ll be thinking about art.

“Everywhere you go there’s going to be art. So I love the fact that we just paint the town with art once a year,” Macon said.