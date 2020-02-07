Bond to stay at $1 million for Danville man accused of murder

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A judge has refused to lower the bond amount for a Danville man accused of murder in Champaign.

Micheal Chatman, 20, appeared in court Friday afternoon on charges of first-degree murder; earlier this week, Champaign Police arrested Chatman at a home in Plano following a lengthy investigation.

Chatman pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder.

Chatman’s public defender asked Judge Randy Rosenbaum to consider Chatman’s history of no prior offenses, as well as his age, before deciding a new bond amount.

Rosenbaum opted to keep Chatman’s bond set at $1 million — the amount set at his arrest earlier this week.

Chatman is due back in court on March 10 for a pre-trial hearing.