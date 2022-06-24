DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Bond was set for a man accused of leading Decatur Police on a chase throughout town Thursday.

Jail records indicate bond was set at $250,000 for Patrick Hutton. This comes after officers said he was seen holding a gun in a car near Jasper and Eldorado streets. Police heard a shot and saw Hutton holding a gun, according to officers. They tried to stop Hutton’s vehicle, but he drove away.

Officers said as they chased Hutton, he pointed his gun at an officer. That officer fired their gun, but missed. No one was hurt in this situation.

Hutton was arrested on several gun and drug charges.