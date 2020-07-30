Bond posted for woman accused of stabbing man

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman accused of stabbing a man on July 19 has posted bail.

Jail records indicate Dessica Jackson posted 10 percent of her $100,000 bond. Jackson was arrested early Tuesday morning in connection to the stabbing death of 31-year-old Terry Theus.

Theus was found in the 100 block of South 17th Street with “what was initially believed to be a gunshot wound to the chest.” An autopsy later confirmed he was hurt by a cutting device, instead of a gunshot. He died while in surgery.

Jackson was arrested for second-degree murder. She is expected back in court on August 19.

