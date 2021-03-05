Bond posted for man accused of sexual abuse

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man accused of sexual abuse has posted bond.

Court records show Chris Williams‘ bond was posted Friday.

The Shelby County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a total of 13 counts against the man. Those charges included six counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and seven counts of unlawful possession of weapons by felons.

“The pending charges are merely allegations and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.”

These charges were the result of an investigation by the Illinois State Police, Pana Police Department and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.