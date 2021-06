CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Bond for a teenager accused of murder has been set at $1 million.

19-year-old Richard Klekamp was charged with murder and attempted murder after two teenagers were shot in Taylorville; one of the teenagers died. That happened last week in Taylorville’s downtown square.

Klekamp’s bond was set on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 24, according to court records.