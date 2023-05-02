GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA)– Starting Wednesday, police officers will be stationed at Gibson City Melvin Sibley High School, after a teacher found a note threatening to bomb the school on May Fourth.

Today, the superintendent sent out a text message to parents letting them know that for the rest of the week student’s back packs will be checked, and they will be required to enter school through the main entrance.

“Kids don’t realize the repercussions of their actions in today’s world,” said Jeremy Darnell.

He says at this point there is no reason to believe the threats are viable, but they are taking this very seriously.

“You make statements of violence and you will deal with significant consequences up to and including expulsion in almost every school in the country because these are things that people have fear,” said Jeremey Darnell.

He says school threats are becoming all too common in hopes of getting out of class. Just last month schools around the state including Central Illinois received fake threats.

Darnell says he understands parents are concerned but believes students are safe on campus, and if they decide to take their students out of school, that is their choice.