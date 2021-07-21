Bomb squad responds to fire station after unknown object turned in

DECATUR, Il.. (WCIA) — The UIUC Police Bomb Squad responded Tuesday to Decatur Fire Station #1 after an unknown object was turned in.

That item turned out to be a harmless road flare, the bomb squad says, adding the person did the right thing by alerting the authorities.

Decatur Police have given the all-clear. Officers say someone who was cleaning a home out found something they couldn’t identify.

ORIGINAL POST: DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police says the UIUC Police Bomb Squad is responding to investigate an item that was turned in to the city’s Fire Station #1 on North Water Street near East Waggoner Street.

A police lieutenant says someone cleaning out a house in Decatur found something they couldn’t identify, adding it may be a road flare, a stick of dynamite, or a firework.

Decatur Police say they are waiting on the bomb squad to arrive and investigate.

Officers are asking people and drivers to avoid the area.