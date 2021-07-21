Bomb squad responds to fire station after unknown object turned in

DECATUR, Il.. (WCIA) — The UIUC Police Bomb Squad responded Tuesday to Decatur Fire Station #1 after an unknown object was turned in.

That item turned out to be a harmless road flare, the bomb squad says, adding the person did the right thing by alerting the authorities.

Decatur Police have given the all-clear. Officers say someone who was cleaning a home out found something they couldn’t identify.

ORIGINAL POST: DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police says the UIUC Police Bomb Squad is responding to investigate an item that was turned in to the city’s Fire Station #1 on North Water Street near East Waggoner Street.

A police lieutenant says someone cleaning out a house in Decatur found something they couldn’t identify, adding it may be a road flare, a stick of dynamite, or a firework.

Decatur Police say they are waiting on the bomb squad to arrive and investigate.

Officers are asking people and drivers to avoid the area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

