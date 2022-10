SULLIVAN, Ill. (WCIA) — A central Illinois water district announced on Wednesday that it is lifting a boil order that was previously in effect for a subdivision in Sullivan.

The Moultrie County Rural Public District announced the boil order late Tuesday morning for the Lakeside Villa subdivision. The order was in place until further notice.

On Wednesday, the water district announced the boil order had been lifted. It is now safe to resume normal water usage and consumption.