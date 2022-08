RIDGE FARM, Ill. (WCIA) — A pair of towns in Vermilion County are no longer under a boil order as of 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The boil order began at 3 p.m. on Wednesday due to low water pressure in Ridge Farm and Vermilion Grove. It affected everyone living in those towns.

The Village of Ridge Farm thanked people for their understanding and patience in a post on its Facebook page.