BETHANY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said the boil order for the Village of Bethany has been lifted.

Everyone is allowed to resume use as normal.

Residents of the Village of Bethany were advised to enter a boil order due to a water main breaking on May 10.

Officials said they believed the water main broke on its own due to the strain of draining water from the tower while it has been under repair.

The boil order remained in effect for nearly a week.