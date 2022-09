ATWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — A boil order that was in place for portions of Atwood was lifted Thursday afternoon.

The order was issued at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday for all businesses and homes south of the town’s railroad tracks. After almost a day of the boil order being in effect, Atwood’s Police Chief lifted the order at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

“The Village of Atwood would like to thank all those affected by the order for their patience and understanding,” Chief Bross said.