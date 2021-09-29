NEOGA, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the City of Neoga said some of their customers are under a boil order.

In a news release, City Administrator Brenda Evans said the order affects customers on the east side of Route 45. They should boil water for at least one minute before drinking it.

Neoga Community Unit School District #3 announced that the City of Neoga has water service restored to the schools but they will be under a boil order on Thursday. It is advised that children bring a full bottle of water to school until the order is lifted.

There is no word yet on when the order may be lifted.