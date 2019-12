CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) -- One family is finding a special way to pay it forward this holiday season. You might know them from the Adams Family Light Show display.

They used donations for their light display to give back. The Adams family started creating displays three years ago. It grows every year. They set a little donation box out for people to give. In the past, they used the money to add more to their lights show. This year they used, not only their donations from last year, but also the money for their family Christmas gifts to do things like buy coffee for people, pay for Walmart layaways, and filled people's gas tanks.