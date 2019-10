TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — There has been a water main break on the South East side of the city.

A boil order is now in effect.

Crews are currently working on repairing the break. Once repairs are complete the water will be turned back on and a boil order will remain until water test come back clean.

Here is a map of the area impacted.

There is still no estimated time arrival for water at this time.