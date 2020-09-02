Boil order in effect after emergency water main repair

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Officials with the Clark-Edgar Rural Water District said there has been a boil order issued after an emergency water main repair.
In a news release, officials said the following areas are affected:
- All of Embarrass Township
- All of Kansas Township
- All of Buck Township, including Redmon
- In Grandview Township:
- 625th Street
- 600th Street
- Coach Road
- 300th Road
- 450th Road south to CERWD tower at Christensen Farms.
- Grandview
- Dudley
Officials stated the boil order is expected to remain in effect until samples sent to a Mattoon lab are deemed satisfactory. If they do, the order is expected to be lifted on Friday. However, if the tests are not satisfactory, the order will remain in effect until further notice.