Boil order in effect after emergency water main repair

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Officials with the Clark-Edgar Rural Water District said there has been a boil order issued after an emergency water main repair.

In a news release, officials said the following areas are affected:

All of Embarrass Township

All of Kansas Township

All of Buck Township, including Redmon

In Grandview Township: 625th Street 600th Street Coach Road 300th Road 450th Road south to CERWD tower at Christensen Farms.

Grandview

Dudley

Officials stated the boil order is expected to remain in effect until samples sent to a Mattoon lab are deemed satisfactory. If they do, the order is expected to be lifted on Friday. However, if the tests are not satisfactory, the order will remain in effect until further notice.