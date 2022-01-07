Boil order for one-block stretch of Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A one-block stretch of Urbana is under a boil order until 1 p.m. Sunday due to a water main break.



Illinois American Water reported the issue around midday Friday. It applies to North Orchard Street from West Church Street to Fairview Avenue and Fairview Avenue from North Orchard Street to North Coler Avenue. That area is just north of Carle Foundation Hospital.



“Any water to be used for drinking or cooking should be brought to a rolling boil for 5 minutes. Water is OK for bathing, washing, and other common uses,” the water company said. You can visit the company’s website for updates.