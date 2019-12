CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- An organization that supports people with developmental and intellectual disabilities is making a push during the holiday season to help a local family.

DSC is shining a spotlight on the Hayn family this year. 4-year-old Garrett Hayn was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder when he was 21-months-old. He began working with a DSC therapist, who began having concerns about delays his younger sister, Everly, was experiencing. The organization set her up with a therapist as well.