Body recovered from Lake Victoria

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Park District Police say a man was pulled out of the water at Lake Victoria Park.

It was reported to dispatchers at 7:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say witnesses told them that a man took his clothes off, walked into the lake, and “just disappeared into the water.”

Officers say the fire department responded to assist with rescue efforts. Additionally, the Sangamon County Rescue Squad Dive Team was called in to recover the body.

Coroner Jim Allmon says the man was taken to St. John’s Hospital, and he was pronounced deceased at 9:44 p.m.

He adds they are still working to identify him and notify his family. An autopsy is scheduled Thursday morning.

This is a developing story.