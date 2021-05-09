Body pulled from lake

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — State police say detectives are investigating after the body of a Mattoon man was recovered from Lake Shelbyville.

A press release from Illinois State Police says 70-year-old Donald E. Pygott was reported missing by his family on Saturday. That evening around 9 p.m., investigators say he was found dead in Lake Shelbyville near Wolf State Park.

ISP says Shelby County’s Sheriff’s Office, Dive Team, and Coroner’s office, along with IDNR Conservation Police, are helping with the investigation.

Detectives say they’re still actively investigating the incident. No further information was immediately available Sunday morning.

ISP asks that any witnesses or people who have any knowledge of this incident to contact them at ISP.Zone05.Media@illinois.gov.