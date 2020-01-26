Body of missing man found

PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — The body of a missing man has been found.

Police say a search team consisting of Paris area law enforcement and local neighbors had been underway for Jeremy McDaniel, 45, of Paris.

Family members reported that he was last seen leaving his home on South Shore Drive shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday and had not been seen since.

At around 10:30 a.m., two Paris police officers were searching a wooded area near McDaniel’s home when they discovered his remains in a private pond.

McDaniel was pronounced dead at the scene by Edgar County Coroner Scott Barrett.

Officials are still investigating the cause of death.