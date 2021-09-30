Body found in Wabash River remains unidentified

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – The body of a man found in the Wabash River is still unidentified 12 days after it was pulled from the river.

Two men kayaking down the river discovered the body on the riverbank on Sept. 18. The Effingham County Dive team removed the unknown person from the river, who was pronounced dead at the scene by Effingham County Coroner Kim Rhodes.

Dive team commander Terry Trueblood estimated that the body had been in the river for approximately two weeks.

The body was taken to the St. Anthony Hospital morgue. Fingerprints did not provide a match on its identity. DNA samples have also been submitted, but it will take several months for DNA to provide an identity.

The deceased individual is a white male, age unknown, with an average build and is estimated to be 160 to 180 pounds. He has several tattoos which include a nautical star on both forearms, a larger odd-shaped star on both forearms near his elbows and flames on both biceps.

Anyone with information on someone who fits this description is asked to contact the Illinois State Police at 217-342-7861 or the Effingham County Coroner’s office at 217-342-4651.