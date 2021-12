SPRINGFIELD – The man whose body was found in a load of trash on Thursday has been identified.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the man is 58-year-old Lee Roy Stewart of Springfield. The preliminary results of an autopsy indicate that Stewart died from crushing injuries consistent with equipment used on garbage trucks. The final cause of death is still pending toxicology studies.

Allmon is investigating the death with the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office.