PETERSBURG, Ill. (WCIA) — Emergency service personnel found a dead body in the Sangamon River in Peterburg on Sunday.

Ben Hollis, Menard County Chief Deputy Sheriff & Coroner, shared on Facebook that personnel in a rescue boat located what was possibly a person in the river, north of the Illinois Route 123 bridge at approximately 4:06 p.m.

When additional units arrived at that location, it was then confirmed that a person was indeed in the water. The individual was removed from the water and pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency service personnel were continuing their search at the Sangamon River and adjacent land in Petersburg for a 76-year-old female who was reported missing from Springfield on Dec. 9 when they found the body.

Hollis said investigators have “sufficient evidence” to believe the person found in the river is the individual who was reported missing. Identification of the individual is being withheld pending notification of family.

An autopsy was scheduled on Monday. No further information can be reported at this time.

Investigations with the Illinois State Police will be assisting the Petersburg Police Department with the remainder of the investigation.

The Menard County Sheriff’s Office and Petersburg Police Department also expressed their sincere appreciation to all of the rescue, fire, and law enforcement agencies that assisted in the recovery of the body. They thanked the community members who offered assistance, who provided food and water for personnel, and who provided information to investigators.