Body found by Sheriff’s deputy identified by coroner

UPDATE at 9 p.m. on 2/1/2022 — Sangamon County Coroner identified the woman as Randa Davidson, 39, of Greene County, Ill. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday night.

Original Article:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman after her body was found in Springfield Tuesday afternoon.

Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said that at 4:15 p.m., one of his deputies was driving on Robbins Road near Wabash Avenue when she noticed clothing in the grass near the sidewalk. Getting out of her car to investigate, the deputy discovered that what she found was a body.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon arrived on the scene shortly after. Exposure to the elements made it difficult for Allmon to determine if the body suffered any traumatic injuries.

Although the body was found within the Springfield city limits, the Springfield Police Department agreed to hand the case and investigation to the Sheriff’s Office because it was a deputy that found the body.