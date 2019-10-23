Body cameras, electronic locks on board’s agenda

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Campus police at Parkland College are set to receive body cameras for the first time following a board of trustees meeting tonight.

If approved, the Parkland College Police Department will be outfitted with 15 new body cameras — and “associated hardware” — for $22,355.

“Parkland College Public Safety recognizes that trust and mutual respect between law enforcement and the communities they protect and serve are essential to the effective policing and the integrity of the criminal justice system,” Chief of Police and Director of Public Safety William Colbrook said. “The use of body-worn cameras will provide objective video and audio documentation of evidence and may provide additional opportunities for instruction and documentation to settle disputes while improving transparency, accountability and public trust.”

Body cameras aren’t the only public safety item on tonight’s agenda: trustees will also vote on whether to hire Champaign-based Henneman Engineering for the development and design of a door-lock upgrade plan.

In September, trustees approved a $5.2 million plan to make all door locks across campus electronic. Henneman Engineering’s part of the project is projected to cost $509,000.

Trustees will also vote on the purchase of a 15-passenger shuttle bus replacement ($50,628) to substitute the college’s 2008-era bus.

They’ll meet tonight at Parkland in Room U325 at 7:00 p.m.