DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The city council approved a $300,000 plan Monday night to equip Decatur police officers with new body cams.

It was a unanimous vote for the proposal. The money was set aside for this plan at the beginning of the year.

The body cams will begin rolling out in 2020. A test run with the cams was done earlier this year. Police said the cameras will help improve their efficiency investigating crimes.