MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A bobcat was spotted at Allerton Park in Monticello on Wednesday.

Allerton Park and Retreat Center shared footage of a bobcat walking on Facebook. The footage was caught on a new camera set up to spot beavers in the area.

In the post, Allerton Park said: “By the looks of it, this individual doesn’t appear to skip many meals!”

Donations to sustain and improve Allerton Park for all wildlife and visitors can be made here.