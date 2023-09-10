MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A vehicle hit a sixteen-pound bobcat in rural Macon County Sunday afternoon.

At about 2:30 p.m., the Macon County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a car accident at the crossing of Route 51 and Walker Road between Macon and Moweaqua. A car hit a bobcat that suddenly ran into the road.

The driver of the car was not hurt, but the car received minor damage. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources was informed about the bobcat, who was badly hurt. The bobcat was euthanized at the scene.

The bobcat was a young adult female weighing about sixteen pounds. Macon County Animal Control later arrived to collect the bobcat’s body and give it to the Macon County Animal Control & Care Center for a humane disposal.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department reminds drivers to remain cautious while driving, despite bobcats not being a common sight in the area.