Bobcat caught on camera at Allerton Park

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — One animal made a surprise appearance in Monticello.

A bobcat was captured on a trail camera at Allerton Park.

The park has trail cameras in four different locations.

Managers there say they’ve captured many different kinds of animals with these cameras, including deer, great blue herons, owls, and raccoon families.

The bobcat was an unexpected capture.

“I wouldn’t say it’s too common,” said Alex Lourash, the natural areas manager at Allerton Park. “It’s one of our first this year. Last year we were able to get pictures of one or two down along the river. It kind of caught us by surprise.”

Managers put up the cameras at the start of COVID so they could put some content up on Facebook.

In Illinois, the bobcat population is estimated at just over 2,200 but the Illinois Bobcat Foundation believes the population could actually be as high as 5,000.