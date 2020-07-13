Boat ramp getting replaced

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — If you are planning to enjoy Lake Charleston you need to know about a new construction project.

Crews are removing the old boat ramp and will replace it with a temporary one.

Officials with the Charleston Parks and Recreation Department say it will be closed for three days.

The plan is to have the temporary ramp completed by Wednesday.

They want boaters and fishermen to be careful.

If you are going to Lake Charleston you may want to enter through the Alex Memorial Fishing pier and walk to the dock instead.