DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Gao Grotto will hold their Thunder on the Vermilion boat races this weekend.

It kicks off Friday with a practice run and the races are Saturday and Sunday. Races start at 10 a.m. Admission is $5.

They will have seating on the bleachers and under the patio. There will also be live music all weekend as well as food and drinks for sale.