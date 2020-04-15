Board votes to keep sports team contract

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Dashers are staying in Vermilion County.

Last month, we reported that the Danville Dashers, a popular hockey team, was facing an uncertain future.

Former employees told WCIA that the Palmer Arena manager, which is where the team plays, asked arena board members to cancel the Dashers’ contract.

The manager declined to comment last month, but today, the board held a special meeting to address it.

The board says the contract was in question. They voted to keep the Dashers in Danville.

It was five in favor of the contract and three against it.