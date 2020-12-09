Board discusses changing name of elementary school

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Public Schools Board of Education discussed the possibility of changing the name of Parsons Elementary School during their regular Tuesday meeting.

The school was named after James B. Parsons, the first African American U.S. District Court Judge with tenure. Family of Judge Parsons said the school was dedicated in 1967.

Parsons, who passed away in 1993, attended Decatur schools before he went to college, became a teacher, joined the military, went to law school and became a U.S. District Court Judge, according to the District’s website.

Bobbi Parsons, one of his great nieces, said he moved to Chicago but would come down to Decatur all the time to visit Parsons Elementary School. She said he would hold question & answer sessions with students in the auditorium and tell them about his life.

His openness was something Parsons said she cherished. “He was laid-back. You could ask him anything.”

During Tuesday’s school board meeting, several family members mentioned having the school named after him honored his legacy. Nolan Evans said it was a “reminder that our dreams are possible.”

This comes as the school is merging with Stephenson Elementary School. “Since two of our buildings, Parsons and Stevenson Elementaries, are combining, they’ve gone through the policy-prescribed naming process, i.e. creating a committee to consider nominations and make a recommendation to the Board. That recommendation will be made to the Board in January,” said DPS spokesperson Denise Swarthout. She said the policy was adopted in 1997.

In Tuesday’s meeting, School Board President Beth Nolan said the naming committee is following the policy that was set. Although, it does not mean there will be a change. She also stated they have and continue to look to the students, staff and community for their input regarding this possible change.

Support was something Parsons said she found a lot of from the community. She said she happened upon the announcement of the merger on the internet and that no one had contacted the family first. When she started looking into who she needed to contact regarding this matter, she said she learned people had already called the district to voice their concern.

Also during the meeting, Parsons’ son, Kenyatte Brown, thanked the board president for contacting his mother to apologize for the District not alerting them about the merger. He also said he was proud to attend Parsons Elementary and wanted his great-great uncle’s legacy to live on.

Parsons said she feels like she is making her voice heard. She was surprised to have two board members say they would vote against the change when it came time. Those board members were Vice President Courtney Carson and Board Member Andrew Taylor.

The board is expected to vote on whether to change the school’s name in late January.