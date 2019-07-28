Board considers a community center

YMCA could replace old school building

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA)– People might have a new place to workout and meet for community events. The school board is discussing building a YMCA. It would replace the old Lincoln Elementary School. The school will be closed in two years.

The building already has a gym and land for a pool. Some people who live nearby say they support the idea. The school board says they don’t have the money to pay for a brand new YMCA right now so they feel using Lincoln Elementary school for this purpose could serve the community well.

