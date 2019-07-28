Board considers a community center

CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WCIA)-- A woman who is always serving the community is now the one receiving help. Judy's Kitchen has been closed for months because of a fire. Now the community is helping her get back on her feet. The organizer says the turnout far exceeded their expectations. Judy's Kitchen is a restaurant. There was a fire there in June. Since then it's been closed. Despite her own troubles, Judy kept giving back to the community. She held a benefit for a teenager with cancer just days after her own business went up in smoke.

Now the community wanted to do something for her. People came and left donations and had pie and cookies all to help Judy's Kitchen open again. Judy says she has had the restaurant for 17 years, and this is the first time a fire like this has ever happened. Anyone who wants to help after this event can do so by going to the State Bank to give a donation.