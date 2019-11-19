Board approves new teacher contract

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield District 186’s school board has approved a new teacher contract.

The district and the Springfield Education Association have been in negotiations since June. Teachers were fighting for higher wages and smaller class sizes. District officials say the agreement “increases salaries and honors those with years of service.”

The contract was passed by the union last week, but the school board approved it unanimously Monday night. It will be in effect for two years.