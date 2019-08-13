Board approves new positions

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — School board members approved five new administrators before the school year starts.

The full press release is below:

Tracy Neitzel Named Assistant Principal/Summer School Principal at Garden Hills effective July 29, 2019

Neitzel served as Assistant Principal at Saint Thomas More in Champaign since 2012. Prior to that role, she was an English Teacher at Saint Thomas More for nine years and an English Teacher at Rantoul Township High School for three years.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts in English Education from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (2000) and a Master of Education in Educational Administration from Eastern Illinois University (2010).

Rebecca Ramey named Assistant Principal at Booker T. Washington STEM Academy effective July 31, 2019

Ramey served as District Instructional Coach with a Focus on Social/Emotional Learning since joining Unit 4 in August 2017. In that role, she worked alongside teachers to hone and build their skills to enhance student learning.

Prior to joining Unit 4, Ramey was a Special Education Instructional Coach for two years and Special Education Teacher for three years with Urbana 116 Schools.

Ramey holds a Bachelor of Arts in Special Education (2011) and a Master of Education in Educational Administration and Leadership (2016) from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Carolyn Bartolotta as Unit 4 Director of Teaching, Learning and Student Engagement effective July 18, 2019

Bartolotta served at Unit 4 from 1999-2004 and 2016 to present. Her roles included serving as Art Teacher assigned to Jefferson Middle School and most recently, as English as a Second Language Teacher and the English Language Testing Coordinator. Outside of Unit 4, her experience includes roles as Art Instructor with Crete-Monee School District 201U, teaching Elementary Korean through the College of DuPage, instructing an online course for ESL certification through the University of St. Francis, and Fine Arts & World Languages Department Instructional Leader with Minooka Community High School District 111.

She holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (1991), an English as a Second Language endorsement and Korean endorsement from Northeastern Illinois University (1999), a Master of Science in Educational Leadership from Eastern Illinois University (2003), a Master of Science in Teacher Leadership from Olivet Nazarene University (2011), and a Bilingual Endorsement from the University of Phoenix (2018).

Cynthia (Cindy) Lockett as Unit 4 12-Month Special Education Administrator beginning with the 2019-20 school year

Lockett has served as Unit 4 10-Month Special Education Administrator since August 2017. She began her education career as a Special Education Teacher teaching student with moderate to severe disabilities with Lake Havasu (Ariz.) Unified School District from 1994-96. After completing graduate school, Lockett joined Unit 4 as School Psychologist serving Barkstall and Kenwood Elementary Schools (1999-2005). After leaving the District to obtain her law degree, Lockett returned to public education in Unit 4 in 2009 as a School Psychologist at Robeson and Westview Elementary Schools before her appointment as 10-Month Special Education Administrator in 2017.

Lockett earned a Bachelor of Science in Special Education from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (1994). She earned her Specialist in School Psychology from Eastern Illinois University (1999), Juris Doctor from the University of Iowa College of Law (2008), and Master of Education from University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign (2014).

Amy Magers as Unit 4 10-Month Special Education Administrator beginning with the 2019-20 school year

Magers served Unit 4 as School Psychologist assigned to Centennial High School since August 2017. She began her education career in 2012 as a School Psychologist with Vermillion Association for Special Education, where she served until joining Unit 4.

Magers earned a Bachelor of Science in Sociology/Women and Gender Studies from Loyola (Chicago) University (2009). She earned a Master of Arts in Psychology (2010) and her Type 73 School Psychologist Certification (2012) from Northern Illinois University. Magers earned her Masters in Educational Policy, Organization, and Leadership from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (2018).