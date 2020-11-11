Board approves gym demolition

ARGENTA, Ill. (WCIA) — Students will need a new place to play sports. The Argenta-Oreana Board of Education approved demolishing Kimler Gym.

In October, the district closed the building for structural reasons. They noticed some issues with bricks on its south side. There was a gap between a window and brick façade, and another gab at another window. There was also concern the tie rods were loose and not secure at anchor points.

The board and administration have discussed plans for a new gymnasium and foyer area. The board will meet in a special session on November 18th for a presentation on a design.