CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WCIA)– Bluey the Parakeet flew his coop in Naperville and ended up in a person’s backyard in Cerro Gordo.

Brandon Walker lives right outside of the village limits of Cerro Gordo on a small farm with horses and his dogs. That Tuesday morning, he went to do his morning routine of letting the dogs out and feeding his horses, but this morning would end up anything but routine.

His German Shepard, Lyla, stopped and noticed the little bird. “I went to feed the horses, and my German Shepard noticed it and didn’t bother it.” So he went to investigate. “I just reached down and picked him up, and he just set on my finger. I had to go work and ready to leave and everything, so I put him in garage and posted on Facebook.”

Bluey the Parakeet discovered in Brandon Walker’s yard, photo provided by Walker

Then community members used social media, to help reunite the owners of the parakeet. David Stukins saw the post and found a post on another page about a missing parakeet. He had gone missing on August 4 and somehow flew 148 miles to Cerro Gordo.

Walker ended up chatting with the owner, Sathya Anbu, from Naperville and he says they were so happy. They were at his home Wednesday at 6:45 a.m. to get their bird.

While the bird was in Walker’s care, he made sure he had food and put him in a cat carrier cage to keep him safe. Walker said his son, Lucas, took a liking to the birdie as he would put him on his chest and shoulder.

Lucas Walker and Bluey photo provided by Brandon Walker

Walker said the experience was so positive. This bird was missing since August 4 and somehow made it safely to his yard by the luck of his dog Lyla discovered the bird. Then, by a social media miracle, the bird was reunited. “The news is always bad news, and this is good news and has a happy ending,” said Brandon Walker.