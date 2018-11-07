Blue Wave rolls through state

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Big changes are coming to the state. Democrats came through on their Blue Wave promise and dominated this year’s mid-term election.

Come next year, Democrats will not only hold every single statewide office from the governor to the treasurer, but they’ll also have a super-majority in both chambers at the Capitol.

Republican leaders say it’s time to do some major soul searching in the party. They lost big in the northern suburbs and picked up just one seat downstate.

Political insiders on both sides believe voter frustration with the president and the governor played a big role in their defeat.

With Pritzker in the governor’s seat and a blue super-majority in both chambers, Democrats really hold all the cards right now.

It’s a big advantage when it comes to the 2020 census and drawing the next political map. It also clears the way to push gun reforms or legalize recreational marijuana.

But, experts also warn Democrat to move with caution. Any wrong move and they might just spark a red wave in two years.

Republicans face a bit of an identity crisis. They’ll have to figure out if they want to lean more moderately to gain seats back in the suburbs or skew farther to the right to maintain a stronghold downstate.

Former Republican governor Jim Edgar, who will now be a part of Pritzker’s transition team, weighed in. He warns party members to not lean more conservatively if they want to stand a chance at winning elections statewide.

Now that the elections are over, lawmakers will return to the Capitol for a veto session. With Pritzker as governor, Democrats have a bit of a safety net if they can’t pass legislation.

They’ll be pushing equal pay legislation and a plan to raise the minimum base salary for teachers to $40,000.