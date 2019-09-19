Blue Ridge teachers stand in support of fair contract

FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Blue Ridge teachers and staff members made their intentions clear at Wednesday night’s board meeting: work out a fair deal, or prepare for a strike.

Dozens of teachers, along with some parents and students, walked into the meeting room together to reinforce that message.

Pay and turnover were two of their biggest concerns.

The union leader, Don Anton, gave a statement saying he hopes a new contract will fix those problems.

When he finished, he stood and walked out, followed by the crows of blue t-shirts, and led a walk around the high school.

“The board’s not bad people,” said Blue Ridge Federation President Don Anton. “They have the best interests of the community at heart. They always have. We’re confident that when they understand this is an important issue, they will work with us to solve these problems.”

There are 110 members in the union, comprised of teachers, aides, bus drivers, cooks, secretaries, and custodians.

The union just organized a strike exploratory committee, if and when things get to that point.

Union and board members return to the bargaining table Tuesday, September 24th. Members have been without a contract since June 30th.