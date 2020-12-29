Blue Ridge Students share concerns over district’s handling of English teacher complaints

FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA)–More students are coming forward after a TikTok was posted accusing their English teacher of sending inappropriate messages.

Police in Farmer City, and the Blue Ridge Superintendent’s office, said they’re investigating a series of complaints, but some students feel as though up until now the complaints have not been taken seriously.

One former student, Maycie Woods, graduated from Blue Ridge in 2017. She said the English teacher at the center of the accusations is a big presence in the school, and somebody female students would confide in.

She said he went out of his way to foster relationships with girls, while ignoring male students. She said it created an unwelcome environment in the classroom.

“There were some students that were, per se, ‘troubled’ students, who would sleep or not show up to class,” Woods said. “Any time they were there, he would have other students point at them and laugh.”

The superintendent’s office posted to Facebook, saying the “Welfare of the student body is of utmost importance to them.”

However, in the comments section, many students, alumni and parents showed outrage over their handling of the situation.

One current student, Emma Hammer, said she reported the teacher for sending inappropriate messages to her, back before school started.

“(The superintendent) assured me something would be done, and she would call me back. I never got a call back,” she said.

Police said they were made aware of the case after the posts to social media were made. This is still an ongoing investigation. Police said if you have any information, to give them a call.